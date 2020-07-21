SoftBank seeking $1B deal for Treasure Data unit - Bloomberg

Bloomberg sources say SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) has hired Goldman Sachs to sell Treasure Data, its data and device management unit.

SoftBank is seeking a price of about $1B, a roughly 66% premium to what Arm paid for Treasure Data in 2018.

The tech giant is making a $42B push to offload assets and pay off debt after reporting record annual operating losses due to its WeWork and Uber investments.

Treasure Data will be separated from the Arm unit, which is reportedly under its own strategic review for a potential full or partial sale or public listing.