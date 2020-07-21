Results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial at five sites in the UK evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of Oxford University's chimpanzee adenovirus-vectored COVID-19 vaccine candidate ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 [dubbed AZD1222 at licensee AstraZeneca (AZN -0.8% )] in 1077 healthy volunteers showed a positive effect.

543 were assigned to receive a single dose of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (dosed at 5×10¹⁰ viral particles) and 534 assigned to receive a single dose of meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY) which served as a control. 10 participants were enrolled in the non-randomized ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 prime boost group (two doses 28 days apart).

At data cutoff, neutralizing antibody responses were observed in 91% (n=32/35) of participants after one dose via one measurement and 100% (n=35/35) via another. In the prime boost group, all subjects showed neutralizing antibody activity.

Marked increases in SARS-CoV-2 spike-specific effector T cell responses were observed as early as day 7, peaking at day 14 and maintained up to day 56 as expected with adenoviral vectors.

On the safety front, there were no serious adverse events associated with the COVID-19 vaccine but there were higher rates of local and systemic adverse events (pain, headache, chills, fever, muscle aches/injection site pain, tenderness, redness, swelling), many reduced via prophylactic paracetamol (acetaminophen).

Per the authors, limitations of the study include the short follow-up period to date, the small number of participants in the prime boost group and single-blinded design. Also, the volunteers were "fairly young" (median age of 35) and healthy and mostly Caucasian.

Phase 3 studies are underway in Brazil, South Africa and the UK.

Results were published yesterday in The Lancet as were results from a China-based study on another COVID-19 vaccine candidate which resulted in some confusion.

Related ticker: Oxford Biometica plc (OTCPK:OXBDF)