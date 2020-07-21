As you may have noticed Tesla (TSLA -0.8% ) has been bid up to a market cap of over $300B in a rush of investors bets on the company's role in EV disruption.

Amid that backdrop, Morgan Stanley is out with a note today comparing a $300B Tesla to where Apple (AAPL -0.3% ) and Amazon (AMZN -1.9% ) stood historically at the same market cap.

"Tesla is less than half the size of Apple in revenue and roughly 1/5th the EBITDA of Apple at that time. Compared to Amazon’s $300bn crossing in late 2015, Tesla today is 70% smaller by revenue with about 1/3rd the EBITDA. Tesla’s $300bn milestone reflects a significant valuation premium vis-à-vis when Apple and Amazon achieved the same cap. At $300bn, Tesla trades at roughly 61x our forward year EBITDA estimate. Apple’s valuation when it crossed $300bn in early 2011 was 11x forward year EV/EBITDA. Amazon’s valuation on the same metric in November 2015 was 22.4x. Tesla’s EV/EBITDA multiple is nearly 6-fold that of Apple and roughly 3-fold Amazon when they achieved the milestone," writes analyst Adam Jonas.

Jonas observes that an inflation of the S&P 500 market multiple in general helps explain some of the valuation premium for Tesla (S&P P/E 70% higher vs. Apple and 33% vs. AMZN). Then, while harder to quantify, he surmises that Tesla is garnering greater levels of enthusiasm from investors given its technological dominance and points to the overlay of important ESG/climate related factors may also be a contributing influence. There is a myriad of other reasons to pitch the Tesla $300B case as well.

Still, Apple hit $300B in market cap on the heels of a two-year streak of +50% revenue growth and Amazon showed profitability improvement in AWS and retail to justify its run to $300B. Of course, the $300B threshold was just a pit stop on the way to a +$1B market cap for both companies and those in the Tesla bull camp are looking for the company to see accelerating growth.