Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is up 30% after announcing a deal with Securitas USA (OTC:SCTBY) to integrate Arlo's SmartCloud into its security monitoring platform.

That's the first U.S. customer for SmartCloud, the software-as-a-service version of Arlo Smart.

It will allow Securitas to seamlessly add Arlo cameras to its private LTE network for remote monitoring of commercial assets.

Securitas' Remote Guarding service uses trained officers monitoring a live stream along with advanced analytics; through Arlo's cloud platform, the officers can then investigate the situation and determine whether to dispatch mobile officers or a public safety agency to a client location.