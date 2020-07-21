The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products has issued a positive opinion backing Orphan Drug status for Seelos Therapeutics's (SEEL +1.3% ) SLS-005 for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome, a progressive disorder that primarily affects the brain and spinal cord.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in Europe is a 10-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

In April, SLS-005 was granted FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the same indication, and previously, SLS-005 was designated as Orphan Drug from the FDA and EMA for Spinocerebellar Ataxia Type 3 and Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy, rare movement disorders.