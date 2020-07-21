AB SKF (OTCPK:SKFRY -5.4% ) net sales fell organically by 25% to SEK16.6B; Sales in both Europe and North America decreased by about 30% Y/Y and in Asia were 10% lower compared to last year.

Industrial sales fell by 17.9% Y/Y; and adjusted operating margin was 14% down by 170 bps .

Automotive sales fell by 47% Y/Y; and adjusted operating margin was -8.4%.

Q2 Adj. operating margin was 9.4% (12.7% last year), with an adjusted operating profit of SEK1.6B.

During 1H company’s effort to reduce fixed costs regrettably resulted in a reduction of 1,350 permanent employees and 750 temporary/agency employees, contributed to restructuring costs of SEK657M.

Cash flow during the quarter was SEK-838M, as a result of the lower operating result and increased working capital.

Company said as a result of significant level of uncertainty, it is not feasible to provide a reliable demand guidance for the third quarter.

Guidance FY20: Tax level excluding effects related to divested businesses: around 29%; and additions to property, plant and equipment ~SEK3.3B.

