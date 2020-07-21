German discount grocer Aldi plans to open more than 70 stores in the U.S. by the end of the year as it pushes forward with a $5B investment to open new stores and remodel existing ones.

Aldi has crossed the 2K-store mark in the U.S. and has locations in 36 states.

The latest expansion plans will bring Aldi to the Phoenix area for the first time and add more stores in New York, Texas, Kansas and California. The company will also open a new regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, Alabama next year to support growth along the Gulf Coast.

The big push from Aldi arrives with Albertsons (ACI +1.3% ) now a public-trading stock and attracting sell-side commentary.

