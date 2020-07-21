Rockwell Automation (ROK +2.3% ) rallies near its 52-week high after Citigroup upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $252 price target, raised from $233, believing the company could be a "major beneficiary" of anticipated growth in factory automation spending.

"Despite some near-term adoption headwinds due to shelter-in-place measures, secular growth in automation appears to be gathering steam, and automation spending could grow by double digits over the next 12 months as manufacturers seek to strengthen supply chain resilience," Citi's Andrew Kaplowitz writes.

ROK's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.