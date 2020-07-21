Deutsche Bank (DB -3.9% ) guides CET1 ratio above market expectations to ~13.3% as of June 30 vs. 12.8% at March 31, 2020.

The increase in the CET1 ratio in Q is principally driven by lower than anticipated credit risk weighted assets. The lower risk weighted assets reflect lower loan balances driven by higher than expected repayments of credit facilities by clients, notably in the later part of the quarter, and a reduction of derivative volumes.

Q2 results are to be slightly above average consensus estimates.

Q2 results will be released as scheduled on July 29.