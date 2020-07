ServisFirst (SFBS +8.7% ) reports Q2 revenue increase of 19% Y/Y to $90.3M.

Mortgage loan origination volumes increased ~65% Y/Y whereas; credit card revenue decreased 20% Y/Y to $1.4M.

The Company funded ~4,800 PPP loans totaling over $1B, with 68% less than $0.15M in size.

Total deposits recorded growth of 26% Y/Y to $9.34B and total assets exceeded 26% Y/Y to $11B during the quarter.

Annualized return on average assets down 14 bps to 1.55% and annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity was also down 32 bps to 18.40%.

Average total balances of PPP loans for Q2 2020 were $885.5M.

Asset quality improved, with NPLs to total loans improving to 26 bps during the quarter.

