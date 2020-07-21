The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System sues Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF -0.5% ), alleging the money manager violated its fiduciary duties and abandoned risk controls when it sought to reverse losses by doubling down on a series of money-losing trades.

The trades, which occurred in February, left Allianz's Structured Alpha funds "dangerously exposed to even the slightest increase in market volatility or decline in equity prices - the very conditions that Allianz economists, and many others, warned were on the immediate horizon," Arkansas Teacher alleges.

The pension plan says it lost at least $774M by late March on its investments in the Structured Alpha U.S. Equity 250, Global Equity 350 and Global Equity 500 funds.