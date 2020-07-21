Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-39.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.05B (-15.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KNX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward.