Premier Gold Mines (OTCPK:PIRGF -0.6% ) has released Q2 production results from its 40%-owned South Arturo Mine in Nevada and also provide an update on the restart of the Company's Mercedes Mine, in Mexico.

El Nino mine Q2 production exceeded expectations, despite a planned shutdown of the Goldstrike roaster which resulted in minimal ore processing during the month of June.

4,764 ounces of gold was produced at South Arturo prior to the shutdown.The balance of ore mined during the period was stockpiled and awaits processing.

Activities at the Mercedes mine was halted during the first quarter, and remained in that status for most of the second quarter. Ore that was produced upon start up remained in stockpile until processing resumed in early July.

At the Mercedes mine, production was consolidated from 5 portals to one, and mining rate was cut to 1,200 tonnes/day from 2,000 tonnes. This restructuring has resulted in a reduction of 40% of the employees.

Full Q2 financial results will be released on August 5.