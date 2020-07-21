Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (+3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $488.41M (+0.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CHKP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 12 downward.