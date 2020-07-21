AT&T (T +1.7% ) is set to report its Q2 earnings on Thursday morning, and headed into the report Citibank is reiterating its bullish stance.

It's maintained its Buy rating and holds a $36 price target, implying 18.5% further upside after today's gains so far.

Citibank is expecting revenues more or less in line, with EPS and EBITDA coming in at a beat. Consensus expectations are for AT&T to post EPS of $0.80 on revenues of just under $41B.

Meanwhile, Citi says it thinks the dividend (forward yield currently at 6.97%) is supported and there's potential for a partial recovery in the second half.

Overall, Wall Street analysts are neutral on the stock, while Seeking Alpha authors lean bullish.