CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-40.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.3B (-24.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, CSX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward.