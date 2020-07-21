Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (-78.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.57B (-31.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WHR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.