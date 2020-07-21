Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (-32.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.76B (-12.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, APH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.