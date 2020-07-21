Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (-34.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $598.14M (-14.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ICLR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward.