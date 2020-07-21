Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (-103.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $319.2M (-46.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ALGN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward.