Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-71.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $475.21M (-14.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ECHO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.