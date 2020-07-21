Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $44.9M (-5.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BCOV has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.