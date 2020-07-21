Washington Trust +13% as mortgage banking revenue sets a new record

Washington Trust (WASH +12.5% ) as Q2 earning beats.

Returns on average equity and average assets for were 16.51% and 1.46%, respectively compared to 9.49% and 0.89%, respectively, in 1Q20.

Q2 provision for credit losses was $2.2M vs. $7M in 1Q20.

Net interest income was $30.9M down 5% from last quarter. NIM of 2.31% vs. 2.61% in 1Q20.

Non-interest income totaled $26.3M, up 32%, from last quarter.

Mortgage banking revenues hit an all-time quarterly high, equaling $14.9M, up 144% from the previous quarter, wealth management revenues amounted to $8.6M

Total loans stood at $4.3B, up 5%, total deposits $4.1B, up 11%.

Securities portfolio totaled $938M.

