There could be a new EV high-flier to keep tabs on, according to Bloomberg.

Hedge fund Formidable Asset Management, which already scored with an early investment in Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS), is now backing Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCPK:NNOMF)

Formidable Asset calls Nano One a company with the potential to be "truly transformative" in the battery value chain by producing more durable nanocrystals. The company itself notes the tremendous appetite for electric vehicles.

Formidable Asset hasn't disclosed the size of its stake in Nano yet.

Nano One shares are up 117% YTD. In case you are interested, Robinhood traders haven't discovered the stock yet, but Seeking Alpha contributor Randy Carlson is on top of it.