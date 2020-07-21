Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO -0.7%), a recipient of a higher target from Stifel this morning, is also drawing positives in Goldman Sachs' Q2 videogame publisher preview.
The firm's maintaining its Buy rating and raising its price target to $178 from $157, now implying 16% upside.
Goldman says in-game spending will be a major catalyst to Q2 earnings.
It's also maintaining a Neutral rating on Electronic Arts (EA -1.1%), but raising its target to $148 from $131 (5.7% upside), and reiterating a Neutral rating on Ubisoft (UBSFY +1.1%) while cutting its price target to €69 from €77 (shares closed up 1% to €70.28 in Paris today).
