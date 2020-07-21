FB Financial (FBK +8.4% ) after Q2 net revenue of $136.83M beats consensus by $40.05M and up from $98.95M in Q1 and $90M in the year-ago quarter.

The regional bank's non-interest income for the quarter almost doubled to $81.5M vs. $42.7M in prior quarter, deriving benefits from mortgage production; Q2 mortgage banking income was $72.2M vs $32.7M in Q1 and $24.5M a year ago.

Adjusted PTPP earnings increased 73% Q/Q to $57.8M while provisions for credit losses and unfunded commitments stood at $25.9M resulting from the expected impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Loans were up 12.5% Y/Y to $4.83B, including PPP loans of $314.7M. Whereas, customer deposits grew 23.4% Y/Y to $5.94B, partially reflecting the proceeds customers received from PPP loans.

Assets ROAA was 1.30%, same as the year ago. Cash balance increased $292.5M to $717.6B as at the end of the quarter.

The company continues to work towards the closing of its pending merger with Franklin Financial Network.

"We understand the next couple quarters will present additional challenges as we manage our loan deferrals, the Franklin merger and the continued impact of the pandemic," said president and CEO Christopher T. Holmes.

