Nexstar Media Group (NXST +3.5% ) is Wells Fargo's "best idea into the quarter."

The company is set to report earnings in two weeks, and in its preview, Wells Fargo is revising up estimates for EBITDA and free cash flow.

The bank has an $88 price target, which implies 8% upside from yesterday's close, though today's gains are eating that upside.

Wall Street analysts are Very Bullish on the stock, as are Seeking Alpha authors. It has a Quant Rating of Bullish.