Wolfpack Research believes the Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) buyout rumors "have absolutely no basis in reality" and comes out short on the stock, sending MVIS down 11.1% .

In April, Microvision announced it had retained Craig-Hallum to explore a potential sale or merger to avoid bankruptcy.

The resulting rally of over 1,000% in the past three months could have cost MVIS a potential deal, says Wolfpack. The firm notes a buyout could've been possible at the $22M enterprise value in March but sees today's $386M EV as "entirely unrealistic."

Wolfpack: "We see near term downside of at least 90% as insolvency looms and investors wait on a deal that isn’t coming."