Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-64.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $346.04M (-16.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SLM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.