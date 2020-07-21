Tellurian (TELL +26.7% ) spikes higher after Reuters reports Petronet LNG, India's top gas importer, renewed its initial deal to consider investing $2.5B in the Driftwood liquefied natural gas project in Louisiana.

Petronet and Tellurian now have until the end of December to finalize the deal, according to the report.

The companies signed a non-binding agreement last September in which Petronet agreed to negotiate the annual purchase of as much as 5M metric tons of LNG over the lifespan of the project, but the deadline for completion was extended to support Petronet's review process.

Tellurian has said the $27.5B Driftwood project, which includes pipelines, is designed to produce 27.6M metric tons/year of LNG.