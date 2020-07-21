SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (-17.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $402.38M (-1.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, SEIC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.