CRN sources say Michael Dell would hold 42% of a VMware (VMW -1.0% ) spin-off and Silver Lake would have about 23%, a combined majority stake of 65%.

The potential spin-off of Dell's (DELL +0.1% ) 81% VMW stake would improve the company's investment grade rating and help pay off its $48B in debt.

Michael Dell owns 52% of the eponymous company and Silver Lake holds 29%. .

Last week, Dell confirmed it was considering the VMware action but said no spin-off would happen prior to September 2021.