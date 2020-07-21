The Nasdaq 100 is retreating today after Monday’s 3% gain, as the Fab 5 megacaps moved into negative territory this morning. The Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) is off 0.8%.
But the previous session’s rally brought momentum in the Nasdaq 100 to its highest level since right before the dot-com crash. The gap between the price and the 100-day moving average is the widest since March 2000 at about 21%.
QQQ moving averages
The QQQ sits at 24% above the 200-day SMA and 10.4% above its 50-day SMA. Looking to other momentum indicators, the Relative Strength Index is just below 70 before QQQ, a level that typically indicates overbought conditions.
Volatility today and last week in the index may be indicative of some rotation back into value as the economy improves, but it didn’t look like that yesterday as the Fab 5 megacaps took back control (including a 7% jump in Amazon). Those stocks also boosted the broader market, even though the average S&P 500 stock was down 0.5%.
Economist Christophe Barraud tweeted today that as of Monday the combined value of 4 of the 5 -- Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet – hit $5.97T, more than every stock in the Japanese market at $5.84% (chart below).
In addition, Google searches for "tech stocks" are at an all-time higher going back to 2004.
