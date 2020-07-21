The Nasdaq 100 is retreating today after Monday’s 3% gain, as the Fab 5 megacaps moved into negative territory this morning. The Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) is off 0.8% . But the previous session’s rally brought momentum in the Nasdaq 100 to its highest level since right before the dot-com crash. The gap between the price and the 100-day moving average is the widest since March 2000 at about 21%.

QQQ moving averages

The QQQ sits at 24% above the 200-day SMA and 10.4% above its 50-day SMA. Looking to other momentum indicators, the Relative Strength Index is just below 70 before QQQ, a level that typically indicates overbought conditions.