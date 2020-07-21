Avient (NYSE:AVNT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-63.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $641.75M (-29.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AVNT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.