Zions Bancorporation (ZION +4.6% ) in today's trading session as the bank reports Q2 EPS of $0.34 down from $0.99 in year-ago quarter.

Provision for credit losses $168M surges from $21M in the year-ago quarter, mainly due to expected economic deterioration caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Q2 total oil & gas credit exposure was $4.55B vs. $4.67B in Q2 2019; At June 30, 2020, oil & gas-related loans represented 5% of the total loan portfolio, compared with 8% at Dec. 31, 2014, or the beginning of the last energy cycle.

Q2 net interest income of $563M vs. $569M in the year-ago quarter; net interest margin of 3.23% vs. 3.54%

Q2 noninterest income of $117M fell 12.7% Q/Q and dipped 11.4% Y/Y.

Q2 CET 1 capital ratio stood at 10.2% compared to 10.8% in year ago quarter.

During the quarter, the bank provided Paycheck Protection Program loans of ~$7B to 46K+ small businesses; making Zion one of the ten largest providers of PPP loans in the nation.

Operating expenses were controlled during the quarter which when adjusted for the effects of the previously announced termination of our pension plan (one-time expense of $28M), dipped 5% Y/Y.

