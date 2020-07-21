Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $8.01 (-12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.44B (-5.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BIIB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 18 downward.

Q2 Tecfidera revenue estimate of $1.1B.