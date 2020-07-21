MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.04 (+60.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $179.33M (+42.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MKTX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.