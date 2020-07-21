The Federal Aviation Administration says it plans to issue a proposed airworthiness directive for the Boeing (BA +3.6% ) 737 MAX in the "near future" to address changes made since the plane was grounded in March 2019.

The FAA reportedly is unlikely to allow the 737 MAX to return to service before sometime in October; Boeing has said it expects to resume deliveries before Sept. 30 following regulatory approval.

The agency says the public will have 45 days to comment on "proposed design changes and crew procedures to mitigate the safety issues identified during the investigations that followed the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines accidents."