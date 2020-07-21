A new milestone in Alaska Communications' (ALSK +1% ) broadband expansion brings service to more than 16,000 rural Alaskans.

That's halfway to a goal of reaching 32,000 rural residents.

Another round of communities is set to be added by Dec. 31, and the expansion project is set to continue through 2025.

The expansion is funded in part through the FCC's Connect American Fund Phase II. The project, once completed, will be the single largest deployment of affordable broadband under any one program in Alaska.