Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.38 (+0.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $36.55B (+8.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MSFT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 19 downward.

Q2 Intelligent Cloud revenue, which includes Azure, consensus is $13.11B vs. company guidance of $12.9-13.15B.

