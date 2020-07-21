Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.00 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.8B (-19.9% Y/Y).

For the quarter, expects orders of $4.23B.

Over the last 2 years, BKR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 15 downward.