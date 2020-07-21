Chipotle (CMG -0.3% ) is due to release earnings tomorrow in a report that is once again expected to highlight the strength of the digital business.

With Chipotle re-opening stores, foot traffic data from Gravy Analytics shows Chipotle visits in an improving trend from -64% Y/Y in April to -30% in June and -31% in July, although lagging many competitors with fast-food traffic down 26% in June on average (chart from Gravy Analytics).

What Chipotle might have lost in foot traffic market share, it more than made up with digital sales market share as the chain has converted even more customers to mobile pickup/drive-through, while competitors fall behind. Overall, comparable sales are forecast to fall 11.9% for Chipotle in Q2, which will likely easily top the industry average.

The impact of the higher mix of digital sales on margins could be an interesting topic on the Chipotle earnings call.

Earlier today, another fast-casual concept updated on digital sales, with Noodles disclosing a huge 138% Q/Q jump.