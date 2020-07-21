Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.28 (+75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.31B (-16.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TSLA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 9 downward.

Automotive GAAP gross margin of 24.1% is expected vs. 18.9% a year ago.

