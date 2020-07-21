Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (-101.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.67B (-6.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DFS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.

Q2 provision for loan losses $1.62B. Net interest margin 9.77%.