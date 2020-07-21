SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd, after market close.

The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.57 (-13.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $212.63M (-1.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SLG has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.