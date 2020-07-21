Leisure stocks are having a strong day even though the COVID-19 developments aren't necessarily breaking in favor of large crowds. Some analysts think President Trump's tweet of himself wearing a face mask yesterday could be helpful in increasing the percentage of Americans that wear a face covering. They point to the data from Asia and Europe that shows a strong correlation between wearing masks with lower COVID deaths and hospitalizations per capita, metrics for which the U.S. isn't at the top.

Notable gainers on the day include Cedar Fair (FUN +5.9% ), Vista Outdoor (VSTO +8.6% ), Century Casinos (CNTY +11.1% ), Golden Entertainment (GDEN +10.2% ), Penn National Gaming (PENN +7.1% ), Boyd Gaming (BYD +6.1% ), OneSpaWorld (OSW +6.4% ), Callaway Golf (ELY +4.4% ), Six Flags Entertainment (SIX +2.4% ), Drive Shack (DS +2.4% ), Yeti Holdings (YETI +1.6% ) and SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS +4.0% ).