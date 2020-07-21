Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -C$0.62 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$3.51B (-66.9% Y/Y).

Estimates Q2 production of 663.5 Mboe/d.

Over the last 2 years, SU has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.