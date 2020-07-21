Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-27.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.89B (-10.0% Y/Y).

2Q adjusted EBITDA estimate $1.63B.

Over the last 2 years, KMI has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.