Dover (NYSE:DOV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (-41.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.46B (-19.3% Y/Y).

The consensus Adj. operating income estimate is $170M.

Over the last 2 years, DOV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward.