What to watch in Texas Instruments' Q2 report

Last quarter, semiconductor bellwether Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) saw a demand boost from customers building chip inventories, but the company expected orders to start falling again in May.

TXN gets the majority of its revenue from the industrial market but also has exposure to automotive and telecom. The industrial and auto sectors have been hit hard by the pandemic.

For the Q2 report after hours today, analysts expect Analog revenue of $2.95B (+17% Y/Y) with Embedded Processing sales at $578.3M (-27% Y/Y).

Total revenue is expected to come in at $2.95B with $0.92 EPS. TXN previously guided $2.61-3.19B in revenue and $0.64-1.04 EPS.